The OnePlus 8T hasn’t been available for purchase for too long, but already we’ve seen two updates roll out. The latest being OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 which resolves a few minor issues that we have even seen on our own early units.

While the OnePlus 8T is a good smartphone, it doesn’t whet the appetite in quite the same way as the OnePlus 8 Pro — granted it isn’t truly a follow-up to that device. It’s by no means perfect but it’s a solid product, it clearly needed some software fixes to improve the experience according to the OxygenOS dev team.

OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 should improve the already impressive power consumption and heat generation, with improved Bluetooth connectivity, icon loading issues, plus — as we have experienced — there are fixes for 5G power consumption.

Overall, it’s a series of fixes for the kinds of things that owners often complain of in the early weeks of a device going on sale. Although we’re not defending the practice, some things are always easier to fix when in the “real world.”

Like all previous OS updates, OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 was confirmed to be beginning the rollout phase over on the official OnePlus Forums. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 for OnePlus 8T update changelog

System Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Bluetooth Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency Improved connection stability

Gallery Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo

Network Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity



The caveat is that this update is rolling out incrementally, so if you have managed to get your hands on the OnePlus 8T, then the OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update might not hit your device for a few days — or in edge-cases, weeks. You can always keep an eye on the official system download pages if you are happy to sideload manually. Alternatively, Oxygen Updater does already have the .zip files for you to flash.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: