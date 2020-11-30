With Black Friday behind us, we’re now turning our attention to Cyber Monday, as deals continue to pour in. That’s still true for Chromebooks, as plenty of new discounts are joining the price cuts that are still alive and kicking. So whether you’re looking for an entry-level machine or something more premium, we’re sure to see popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offering aggressive discounts on Chrome OS machines. You’ll find all of the best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals down below.

Best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals

Headlining all of the discounts so far is Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook which has returned to its all-time low of $799. At $200 off, this premium offering is worth a closer look thanks to its 13-inch 4K AMOLED display, backlit keyboard, and aluminum design. There’s also 256GB of onboard solid-state storage and 8GB of RAM to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for additional details.

As Black Friday rages on into Cyber Monday, many of the Chromebook deals, we’re seeing plenty of other notable price cuts. Another highlight right now is the ASUS 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook Flip C434 for $700, down from its usual $800 going rate. As the best price to date, this Chromebook is powered by an i3 processor and comes backed by an all-metal design and 1080p display.

We’re also seeing some more affordable offerings, too. Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 has returned to its all-time low at $179, leaving you with $100 of savings in your pocket. That’s on top of these discounts on Samsung, Acer, and other Chromebooks starting at $149.

