Along with a ton of new games launching this week, Google is heavily discounting a couple of big games on Stadia. NBA 2K21 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint are both down to under $11 on Stadia for a limited time as a part of some new “Featured Deals.”

First highlighted by our friends at StadiaSource, Google is running two “Featured Deals” on the Stadia Store with two major games getting massive discounts. The first of those in NBA 2K21. The latest installment in the series is currently seeing its base game discounted to $10.79, a drop of over 80% from the retail pricing. Notably, though, 2K21’s other bundles aren’t being discounted.

NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture – where Everything is Game.

On top of that, these new Featured Deals on Stadia also drop Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint by the same price. The $59.99 game is being dropped down to $10.79 for a limited time on Stadia. Again, the additional bundles aren’t being discounted.

Experience a military shooter set in a diverse & hostile open world that you can play solo or up to four-player co-op. FACE YOUR TOUGHEST ENEMIES With your own playstyle, take down the Wolves, ex-brothers-in-arms gone rogue and their leader Cole D. Walker. DISCOVER STADIA EXCLUSIVE FEATURE Enjoy a totally new social experience with Stream Connect, providing a real time view into another player’s game as it’s happening, so you can not only watch but interact with them instantly.

Notably, these discounts seem exclusive to Stadia at the moment. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is still at its full $59.99 price on other digital retailers. NBA 2K21 is also at full price on other platforms. The deals last until December 7.

