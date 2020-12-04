Over the past several weeks, Google has been rolling out update after update for Stadia, and now, it looks like the company is preparing a UI revamp. Some users are seeing a new web UI for Stadia that includes a bunch of welcome improvements.

A Redditor first spotted a brand new UI for the Stadia web app on his account through the Chrome browser. The updated UI, seen in action in a video below (via StadiaSource), brings some great enhancements to the Library portion of the platform.

The updated interface shows your most recently played game first, with three new boxes appearing off to the site. The first of those is for “Pro Games,” with the second being for “Stadia News,” that one linking over to community.stadia.com. Finally, there’s a “New Releases” section. The first and last of these new boxes are just shortcuts to those portions of the Stadia Store.

Perhaps more important, though, is the change to game pages. When you tap on a game from the Library tab, it now brings up a larger menu. From there, you can access family controls for a game, something that was previously limited to the game’s store listing. The game page also shows categories for each game and a shortcut to the store page (presumably for add-on content).

Rounding out this UI update, Google is also now showing three games in each row, a better use of space on the larger laptop and desktop screens. Notably, the users who have seen this new Stadia web UI are not seeing any updates on the mobile or Chromecast apps.

Unfortunately, this update still doesn’t add a search bar. Hopefully next time around.

