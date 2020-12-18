Alphabet Scoop 108: Stadia gets Cyberpunk 2077, Ubisoft+, and iOS support, Home Max discontinued

This week we talk about Stadia’s trio of big launches from Cyberpunk 2077 to Ubisoft+ and iOS support. We then say goodbye to the Google Home Max, but end on a happier note with some major developments for Android, Fuchsia, and CloudReady OS.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castro, Pocket Casts, Overcast, and through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Thursday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Friday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Ubisoft+ arrives on Google Stadia starting today
- Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on Stadia
- How well does Cyberpunk 2077 run on Google Stadia? [Video]
- After bumpy start, Stadia handles demand for Cyberpunk 2077, while PC players wait on patch
- Cyberpunk 2077 finally lets Stadia prove itself as last-gen hardware struggles
- Google closes Stadia’s Cyberpunk 2077 hardware giveaway early due to ‘overwhelming’ demand
- Google Home Max officially discontinued after going out of stock
- Google thoroughly redesigns Assistant Routines with easier set-up/editing & sunrise/sunset triggers
- Google acquires CloudReady OS that turns old PCs into Chromebooks w/ plans to make official offering
- Google is opening Fuchsia OS development to the public
- Google, Qualcomm lay the technical groundwork for 4 years of Android updates
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.