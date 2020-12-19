In lieu of hardware or Play Store credit, the 2020 Google Fi holiday gift will let subscribers vote on how $2 million in donations is dispersed among three charities.

A banner at the top of the Google Fi app invites members to “Help us decide where to donate!” Voting is only open to signed-in MVNO customers on a standalone site.

This year, we’ve identified three organizations who are doing great things in the world, and we’d love your help deciding where to donate!

All these charities are receiving $500,000, and the one with the most votes will get that amount doubled for a total of $1 million. The voting ends on December 31st:

Trillion Trees : BirdLife International, Wildlife Conservation Society and WWF joined forces to help protect and restore one trillion trees by 2050. Help them create a world where people, nature and the climate thrive.

: BirdLife International, Wildlife Conservation Society and WWF joined forces to help protect and restore one trillion trees by 2050. Help them create a world where people, nature and the climate thrive. Beyond 12 : Currently, Beyond 12 provides 90,000+ students with the academic, social, and emotional support they need to earn their degrees and translate them into meaningful employment and choice-filled lives.

: Currently, Beyond 12 provides 90,000+ students with the academic, social, and emotional support they need to earn their degrees and translate them into meaningful employment and choice-filled lives. Feeding America: Supporting Feeding America means helping their nationwide network of food banks provide food and hope to people when they need it most.

This worthy move comes as Fi has consistently provided subscribers with a gift of some form for the holidays:

