Made by Google is kicking off the new year with a new device passing through the FCC. This filing suggests a new Nest Hub Smart Display.

A4R-GUIK2 is classified as an “Interactive Device,” with Google previously using the “interactive” designation for Smart Displays and speakers. For example:

Nest Hub (H1A): Google Interactive

Nest Hub Max (H2A): Interactive Video Streaming Device

Nest Mini (H2C): Interactive media streaming device

Nest Wifi: (H2D/H2E): Interactive internet streaming device

Nest Audio (GZRNL): Interactive Media Streaming Device

GUIK2 features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee, a wireless communication protocol for smart home devices. The latter’s inclusion could be related to the industry’s joint Connected Home over IP effort.

Meanwhile, this device uses an FCC e-label, thus confirming it has a screen. The instructions reported to the FCC are as follows:

Regulatory information, certification, and compliance marks can be found with the following steps from the Home screen:​ System settings > Regulatory labels​.

On the Hub and Hub Max today, you swipe up from the bottom of the screen to tap the gear icon for a “System settings” menu. Scrolling down will present the “Regulatory labels” page.

Taking these three known aspects together, GUIK2 is likely a Smart Display. The Nest Hub Max came out in September 2019 as Google’s $229 flagship with a camera and 10-inch screen, while the 7-inch Home/Nest Hub is now over two years old. Launched in October 2018 and now only $89.99 (from $149), it’s due for a refresh.

Meanwhile, there appears to be Soli at 58-63.5 GHz. The frequency range on the new Nest Thermostat is 61-61.5 GHz, while the Pixel 4 is 58-63.5 GHz. The identical range to the 2019 Google smartphone suggests more precise gestures than the Thermostat, where it’s just used to turn on the screen as you walk by.

This new device could support precise control using the radar technology. The Hub Max lets you play/pause media by holding up your palm to the front-facing camera. One could imagine this new Nest Hub supporting similar air gestures to skip/rewind tracks.

