Google today is releasing the first software update of 2021 for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5. The January security patch follows last month’s sizable Pixel Feature Drop.

As a reminder, the Pixel 2 is no longer receiving monthly updates following one last patch in December.

There are 22 issues resolved in the January security patch dated 2021-01-01 and 19 for 2021-01-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the last Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 4 security fixes and 6 functional updates.

