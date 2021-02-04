Over the past year, TikTok has taken the world by storm with addictive content that you can sink hours into. Now, it’s even easier to spend too much time on the platform. TikTok is coming to Android TV.

Available now on the Google Play Store, TikTok for Android TV works a lot like the regular app. Videos are shown in a feed where you can flip through to see more content. Of course, the vast majority of videos on TikTok are short in vertical, so you’ll be only viewing the video on a portion of your TV with the title, category, and other details pushed off to the side as seen below.

Grab your friends and experience TikTok like never before—on TV! TikTok’s shortform videos are fun, genuine and creative. And now, we’re bringing that fun content to your television. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a pet enthusiast, or just looking for a laugh, there’s something for everyone on TikTok. All you have to do is watch, engage with what you like, skip what you don’t, and you’ll find an endless stream of short videos that feel personalized just for you. All from the comfort of your couch.

Here’s the catch. For reasons unclear, the app is pretty picky about where it can be installed. In the US, I can’t install the app on any of my Android TV devices, even my Chromecast with Google TV. The folks over at Android Police reported success installing it on a Chromecast in the UK, but failed with a Shield in the same region. Some users on Reddit are facing the same problem, but someone in Australia had no issues.

Update 2/4: WIRED reports that TikTok is launching this app first in France and Germany officially on Android TV models produced by Sony, Hisense, TCL, Skyworth, Sharp, Phillips, Xiaomi, Panasonic and Toshiba. It seems like yesterday’s issues were in part due to the early discovery, as the app officially starts rolling out today.

It’s unclear what the hangup is right now, but it’s clear that TikTok is at least in the process of arriving on Android TV. If you don’t feel like waiting for the official release, you can just sideload the APK.

