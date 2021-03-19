Alphabet Scoop 116: 2nd-gen Nest Hub and Android 12 DP2 arrive

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss the first product release from Google fo 2021 and the new developer preview of Android 12.
- Google announces 2nd-gen Nest Hub with Soli-powered ‘Sleep Sensing’ for $99
- Google discontinues the original Nest Hub following successor’s debut
- Google Home 2.34 adds real-time Nest Wifi usage and network history graphs
- Here’s everything new in Android 12 Developer Preview 2 [Gallery]
- Android 12 DP2: Dark theme on Pixel gets even lighter
- Android 12 DP2: ‘Game dashboard’ to add quick access to recording, YouTube streaming, more
- Android 12 DP2: People Space widget takes shape, reminds you to talk to your friends and family
- Android 12 DP2: Google Pay surprisingly already works
