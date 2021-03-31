Google introduced Play Pass in 2019 as a subscription service for Android apps and games. As of the last update, users now have access to more than 800 titles as part of the $4.99 monthly membership.

At launch in September 2019, Play Pass provided access to more than 350 applications that are free of advertising and have all in-app purchases unlocked. A year later it expanded beyond the US to Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand. At the same time, it added a cheaper $29.99 yearly plan.

Google Play Pass is currently available in 42 countries/regions:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg,Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

Since February 1, 39 games have been added. One notable title coming to Play Pass is Dead Cells later this week. No regular applications are on the list despite that being one differentiator to Apple Arcade. That said, it’s not surprising the focus is on “fun” over productivity.

