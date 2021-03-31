Google Play Pass now offers more than 800 Android apps and games

- Mar. 31st 2021 9:00 am PT

Google introduced Play Pass in 2019 as a subscription service for Android apps and games. As of the last update, users now have access to more than 800 titles as part of the $4.99 monthly membership.

At launch in September 2019, Play Pass provided access to more than 350 applications that are free of advertising and have all in-app purchases unlocked. A year later it expanded beyond the US to Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand. At the same time, it added a cheaper $29.99 yearly plan.

Google Play Pass is currently available in 42 countries/regions:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg,Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

Since February 1, 39 games have been added. One notable title coming to Play Pass is Dead Cells later this week. No regular applications are on the list despite that being one differentiator to Apple Arcade. That said, it’s not surprising the focus is on “fun” over productivity.

Premiering on Play Pass Role Playing Education Strategy Action Arcade Puzzle Sports Simulation Casual Adventure
EVO ISLAND Dungeon Village English for KidsFinger Paint Coloring Book Sheltered Dead Cells Funky Karts Flockers Football Manager 2021 Mobile Game Dev Story Mega Mall Story White Night
Fisti-Fluffs WitchSpring3 Happy Daycare Stories – School playhouse baby care EVO ISLAND Mental Hospital IV – 3D Creepy & Scary Horror GameSuper Cat Tales 2 Orbia: Tap and Relax Gunhouse Strawberry Shortcake Food Fair
SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game Hero Generations Kids Puzzles, Funny Animals #2 (full game) Slender Last Sleep Super Oscar Premium Hamster Town Strawberry Shortcake Holiday Hair
Mandala Coloring Pages Shuttle Shuffle: Aliens Panic
Sago Mini School Swapperoo
BabyMagica Faraway: Puzzle Escape
Carl the Submarine: Ocean Exploration for Kids Mystic Pillars: A Story Based Puzzle Game
Coloring Book+ Pebble Universe
Miffy’s World – Bunny Adventures the Sequence [2]
Stranger Cases: A Mystery Escape

 

