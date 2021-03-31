All of today’s best deals kick off with Motorola razr 5G at $400 off. You’ll also be able to save on hard drives in this World Backup Day sale from $42 and Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch at $177. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $400 on Motorola razr 5G

Amazon currently offers the Motorola razr 5G for $1,000. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer amounts to $400 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen since December, and matches the all-time low set just twice before.

Motorola’s second-generation razr smartphone delivers a nostalgic flip phone design with a folding 6.2-inch OLED display. On top of 5G connectivity, there’s a single 48MP camera as well as 256GB of storage. A Snapdragon 765G is at the center of the experience with all-day battery life to complete the package. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Shop other Motorola Android smartphones from $120.

Amazon World Backup Day sale from $42

In honor of World Backup Day, Amazon’s new sale is now offering up to 25% off drives from Western Digital, SanDisk, Samsung, and more. One standout here is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD for $240. Originally $450 and fetching closer to $300 these days, this is at least $60 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find.

This one features up to up to 1050MB/s read/write speeds inside of the “durable” silicon shell with two-meter drop protection as well as IP55 water- and dust-resistance. And you’ll also find the up to 2000MB/s Extreme PRO Portable 2TB SSD model on sale for $270, down from the usual $350, right now.

Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch hits $177

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for $177. While you’d typically pay $295, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, is $22 under Fossil’s own sale pricing, and matches our previous mention for the second-best price of all-time.

Pairing a stainless steel housing with your choice of band, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support with iOS compatibility thrown into the mix, too. Along with all the fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring, GPS, and over 24-hour battery life. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for some added insight.

