Despite incoming costs, Google Photos may remain one of the best places to store your pictures thanks to its useful search functions. Now, Google Photos is testing another useful search feature, a filter that picks out photos of documents such as receipts, business cards, and more.

The functionality of Google Photos being able to recognize various types of documents is nothing new. In fact, the “things” section of the app’s search tab already sorts out pictures of receipts, menus, and more, but this latest addition is taking things a step further.

Some users are seeing a new “Documents” section in the Photos search tab right alongside “People,” “Places,” and “Things.” The new section, though, includes automated filters for signs, recipes, posters, documents, handwriting, books, texts, notebooks/notepads, menus, bulletin boards, Post-it Notes, and even legal identity documents. It’s pretty extensive!

There are endless ways all of these filters could be useful, especially with Lens integration able to pull phone numbers, emails, and more from the static images.

The folks over at Android Police were tipped off to the addition, but we’re not sure how widely this is rolling out yet as it seems only their tipster had the option show up. Our devices don’t show a documents filter in the Google Photos app even following a force stop. We’ll update this article as it shows up for more users — drop a comment if it’s showing up for you!

