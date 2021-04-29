As electric vehicles take over, charging networks are a huge priority, but in the meantime, they’re still a little difficult to find. ChargePoint is one of the largest EV charging networks in the United States and Europe, and now, they’ve added support for Google’s Android Auto platform.

You won’t find Android Auto in Tesla’s, but the platform is used by other automakers in EVs, including in the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Now, those vehicles can access ChargePoint directly through Android Auto instead of, potentially dangerously, using their phones to locate a nearby charging station.

This move comes a few months after ChargePoint made its debut on Apple CarPlay for iOS users. Like that app, the Android Auto version can view a map of nearby stations, see the status of charging stations, start a charging session, filter stations based on speed, availability, and cost, as well as compatibility with a specific electric vehicle.

At ChargePoint, we know that the shift to electric mobility relies on driver experience, and ChargePoint’s Android Auto app is another pivotal step in the evolution already underway, driven by software and increased connectivity. By integrating essential charging data directly into the vehicle’s infotainment system, drivers are even more empowered and informed. With the ability to connect their phone directly to their EV through Android Auto, drivers now have access to ChargePoint app information right on the vehicle display. The enhanced connection between app and vehicle represents the next step in how drivers and passengers are fueling mobility and how ChargePoint is delivering technology solutions to fit the needs of EV drivers now and in the future.

ChargePoint is available on Android Auto now.

More on Android Auto:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: