During the Google I/O 2021 keynote, the company shared their vision for the next generation of Material Design. Google’s Flutter team has committed to the massive cross-platform app framework being ready for “Material You” when that design language launches.

While Flutter has vastly grown from its roots as a framework for mobile apps, Google is still paying special attention to making Flutter look native on both Android and iOS and making Material Design easily accessible to developers. During Google I/O 2018, with the launch of Material Theming, the Flutter team was ready with a full session showing how to use the new design language.

For 2021, Google is once again refreshing their Material design language, and during Google I/O’s developer keynote, Flutter product manager Zoey Fan confirmed that the developers will be able to create apps using the new Material You as soon as it launches later this year.

Primarily, this means Flutter developers will gain access to new widgets and possibly older ones that have been tweaked to line up with the Material You spec. To follow along and experiment with the new developments as they arrive, you may want to consider switching to one of Flutter’s less stable but more frequently updated channels like “dev” or “beta.”

