Google unveils 4th generation Tensor Processing Unit

At Google I/O, the company shared their next generation AI processing chip, the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) v4.

Machine learning has become critically important in recent years, powering critical services like the Google Assistant and really almost app and service that Google offers. To ensure AI and machine learning powered experiences run efficiently, Google has developed the dedicated Tensor Processing Unit.

During Google I/O 2021, Sundar Pichai unveiled the fourth-generation Tensor Processing Unit. A typical pod of 4096 TPUs is reportedly capable of speeds of over 1 exaflop.

Pods of the Tensor Processing Unit v4 are already being deployed in Google’s datacenters and later this year, they will be made available to Google Cloud customers.

