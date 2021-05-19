All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone at $100 off. That’s alongside Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS Smartwatch for $118. Plus, you’ll find a series of Anker Android essentials from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone now $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $500. Typically fetching $600, you’re looking at $100 in savings, with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen in two months and dropping to the second-best price of the year.

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag, which is only even more true with today’s sale. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back. Support for the new Android One UI completes the package. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS Smartwatch hits Amazon low at $118

Amazon is now offering the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Gen 5 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $118. Regularly as much as $295, we have seen this model in the $200 range a few times this year, with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low. This is as much as $177 or 60% in savings.

You’re looking at a Wear OS smartwatch compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. Centered around an attractive rounded display, the 4GB of storage, built-in GPS, and 1GB of RAM support Google Fit heart rate tracking, swimming stats, and plenty of other activities. Built-in Google Assistant, contact-less payments, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a “genuine leather strap…backed with durable sweat resistant silicone” round out the feature set here.

Anker discounts Android essentials from $13

After seeing its all-new PowerConf 1080p Webcam go on sale earlier in the week, we’re now tracking a series of Anker Android essentials on sale from $13 courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. Our top pick this time around highlights the Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger at $39. Normally fetching $46, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best price this year.

Anker’s PowerPort Atom III can dish out 65W of power to connected devices over three of its 2.4A USB-A ports as well as a 45W USB-C PD output. Its GaN technology allows this charger to sport a compact design while still being able to top off your MacBook, iPhone, and other gear all at once.

