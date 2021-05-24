Play Pass is a subscription service by Google that grants Android users access to over 800 games and apps for a low monthly cost, but Verizon subscribers are about to get a bonus. Starting this week, the service is a free perk of your cellular service.

Verizon announced this morning that it will be giving out Google Play Pass and Apple Arcade for free to all Unlimited customers for free. The optional perk offers either subscription for up to one year or for six months depending on the plan you subscribe to. The full year is only available to “Play More” and “Get More” subscribers.

Verizon already offers the best value in entertainment, and it just got even better with an amazing new deal guaranteed to bolster your mobile gaming library with hundreds of new titles. Starting May 25, new and existing customers get six months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, ($4.99/mo. value) on us with any unlimited plan or 12 months on us with “Play More” or “Get More” plans.

If you have an eligible Verizon plan, you can sign up for the free Google Play Pass subscription at verizon.com/googleplaypass starting tomorrow, May 25. Verizon also offers perks such as Apple Music, Disney+, Discovery+, and more to its Unlimited subscribers.

Google Play Pass is your ticket to 800+ awesome games and apps, completely free of ads and in-app purchases. With your subscription, you’ll get unlimited access to an expansive catalog including titles that you know and love like “Football Manager 2021 Mobile,” the “Monument Valley” series, “Stardew Valley,” “This War of Mine” and “Sonic the Hedgehog Classic.” You’ll also get access to award-winning indies like “Dead Cells,” “LIMBO,” “Forgotton Anne,” “Lumino City,” “The Gardens Between” and the “Reigns” series. And with new titles added and updated every month, like the recently added “Evoland 2,” “Crying Suns,” “Night of the Full Moon,” and many more, there’s always something new to discover. Play Pass also includes access for six total family members and a collection of 100+ “Teacher approved” kid-friendly games. With titles like “Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen,” “Peppa Pig: Golden Boots,” “Sago Mini School,” the “Toca Boca” series and the “Learny Land” series, all without ads or in-app purchases, the whole family can get in on the fun.”

