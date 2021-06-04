All of today’s best deals are headlined by an Amazon Gold Box TicWatch sale from $64 alongside a series of Anker Android accessories starting at $13. Plus, the second-best prices to date have arrived on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ at up to $231 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TicWatch Wear OS Gold Box sale from $64

MobvoiUS via Amazon is discounting a selection of its TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches starting at $64. Our top pick is the recent TicWatch Pro 3 at $210. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at 30% in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $40 and marking a new all-time low.

TicWatch’s new Pro 3 delivers up to 72-hour battery life before needing to plug back in. That’s on top of a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and a lighter design with larger display. It can track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more.

Save up to $231 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S7+ 256GB for $699. Normally fetching $930, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats the competing Amazon discount by $172, and comes within $17 of the all-time low.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix as well. Alongside upward of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup was the more popular Android tablet offering among our readers.

Anker Android accessories from $13

Anker is heading into the weekend with its latest collection of Android essentials on sale, courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Among all of the offers, our top pick is the Anker PowerPort III Nano Charger at $13. Normally fetching $17, today’s offer takes 20% off the going rate while also delivering the best price of the year.

While it’s not the all-new GaN models that were just released from Anker, its PowerPort III Nano still arrives as one of the best options for refueling your iPhone or Android handset. Its compact form factor can dish out 20W of power to a connected device over USB-C. And with many phones not even including a charging adapter in the box anymore, this is a must-have for the price.

