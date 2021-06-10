This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss the new features and changes that came to Android 12 Beta 2 and the 3 major announcements that came to Google’s Stadia platform.
- Google rolling out Android 12 Beta 2 for Pixel phones
- Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 2 [Gallery]
- Android 12’s second beta breaks the streak of stability [Updated]
- June Pixel Feature Drop: Astrophotography video, Photos Locked Folder, and more
- Stadia is coming to Chromecast w/ Google TV and select Android TV devices on June 23
- Chromecast with Google TV update adds ‘Stadia support,’ improves Bluetooth latency, more
- Rainbow Six: Siege and more coming to Stadia as Ubisoft+ expands internationally
- AT&T ‘exploring ways’ to enhance their network for Stadia, offer 6-month Stadia Pro deal
- Stadia’s latest streaming tier cuts web app data usage by roughly 40%
