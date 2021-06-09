Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 2 [Gallery]

The first Beta at I/O 2021 last month rolled out the first aspects of the Material You redesign and Google is continuing to overhaul the next major version of its OS with the latest release. Over the coming hours, we will dive into Android 12 Beta 2 to chronicle all the new features and changes.

The newest features in Android 12 Beta 2 will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.

Google is planning eight releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 12 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 12 Developer Preview 1, DP2, DP3, and Beta 1.

Settings tweaks: High-level toggles & app bars better emphasized

  • Beta 1
  • Beta 2
  • Beta 1
  • Beta 2

Menu descriptions in Settings restored

  • Beta 1
  • Beta 2

Styles & wallpapers –> Wallpaper & style

  • Beta 1
  • Beta 2

More compact Now Playing notification in QS + lockscreen

  • Beta 1
  • Beta 2
  • Beta 1
  • Beta 2

Google Pay/’Wallet’ in QS and lockscreen

Smart home ‘Device controls’ in Quick Settings

QS toggles to disable camera/microphone

Camera/microphone indicators

Android 12 Privacy dashboard

Tweaked UI when removing apps from homescreen

  • Beta 1
  • Beta 2

Bolder ‘Save’ button in Markup

  • Beta 1
  • Beta 2

Unified/narrower volume slider

  • Beta 1
  • Beta 2

‘At A Glance’ widget, text on Pixel homescreen is subtly bolder

Internet Panel in QS

Account & Power menu from Quick Settings

android 12 beta 2 power menu redesign

Wallpaper-based Material You theming

