Developer previews and betas usually come with bugs and issues that the average user should be wary of. With Android 12, though, the handful of developer previews were remarkably stable, but the second beta release in early June is causing a lot of problems for many users.
The first Android 12 Beta worked out relatively well. There were no major bugs to speak of outside of one that prevented users from accessing the power menu easily. With Google Pay functional, it seems as though there were no major reasons to skip. However, the second beta introduces a few notable issues.
Please leave a comment and let us know if you’re experiencing any of these issues or others.
Installation issues for some Pixels
For reasons unclear at the moment, installation issues are happening for some users. Our Abner Li reported that the OTA on Pixel 4a took several attempts to finally install, and friend-of-the-site Joe Maring reported the same problem with his Pixel 5. Dylan Roussel also mentioned that his Pixel 5 was having trouble with installation over ADB to the point where he just can’t install the beta at all.
It’s possible these issues are mostly with the OTA update, but they seem to be possible on either installation method.
App crashes are back for some
A common bug on betas, including Android 12 releases, is to see apps crash. While we’re not seeing this one in our own testing so far, One Twitter user reached out saying that most third-party apps on their Pixel were crashing after installing Beta 2. This might be related to a previous WebView bug, though, with a fix we noted here.
Your results may vary.
The lockscreen can get stuck
There are two lockscreen issues we’re tracking so far in Android 12 Beta 2. The first is for notifications which, on occasion, seem to just lock up entirely and can’t be swiped away. This appears to be a simple bug and one that fixes on a reboot.
Further, I also observed that my Pixel 4 XL locked up completely shortly after installing the latest release. Face unlock was being ignored and swipes weren’t staying, essentially leaving me stuck on the lockscreen. A reboot luckily fixed the problem, but I’d highly recommend that you immediately dive into settings to turn off the “Hold for Assistant” option so you can actually access the power menu using the physical button. Otherwise, you could be stuck here a lot longer.
And that’s after just two hours…
Here’s the thing – the bugs we’re talking about here are ones that have come up just in the first two hours that Android 12 Beta 2 has been available. There are surely more that will come up as daily usage continues, but this just reinforces the point.
Beta releases are just that. Beta releases. Bugs happen, and sometimes, they can be pretty severe. If you only have one device on hand. We’d highly recommend staying on Android 11, or if you were on Beta 1, on that version unless Google releases a patch. The next Beta is due in July.
Are you having issues or noticing bugs in the Android 12 Beta on your Pixel? Drop a comment below and let us know. We’ll continue to update this article with other bugs that seem widespread as the betas drop over the coming months.
What’s new in Android 12:
Android 12 Beta 2:
- Android 12 Beta 2: Wallpaper-based ‘Material You’ color themes have arrived
- Android 12 Beta 2: Media controls get streamlined redesign w/ Material You colors
- Android 12 Beta 2: Google’s Privacy focus arrives with camera/mic shutoffs, dashboard, more
- Android 12 Beta 2: New toggle lets you quickly reset your Wi-Fi connection
- Android 12 Beta 2: Wallet toggle comes to lock screen for even faster NFC payments
- Android 12 Beta 2: Quick settings adds Google Pay, Home shortcuts, and power button
- Android 12 Beta 2: Volume slider ditches the comically huge bubble design
- Android 12 Beta 2: Power menu has been replaced with an entirely new design
- Android 12 Beta 2: ‘At A Glance’ widget and app text on Pixel homescreen is subtly bolder
Android 12 Beta 1:
- Android 12 Beta 1: Google’s design overhaul is here, but most of the features are missing
- Android 12 Beta 1: Power menu is blocked by Assistant, but an upcoming button will fix that
- Android 12 Beta 1: ‘Alarm’ is now a tile in Quick Settings in light of broader redesign
- Android 12 Beta 1: Charging your phone now sends a wave of color across the display
- Android 12 Beta 1: Clipboard notifications are coming and toasts now show their source
- Android 12 Beta 1: You can now access ‘Game Mode,’ but it’s not done yet
Android 12 DP3:
- Android 12 DP3: Settings menu redesign is live by default w/ revamped bounce animation
- Android 12 DP3: Rounded ‘bubbly’ corners now used with all key UI elements
- Android 12 DP3: All apps now show the same splash screen while loading [Gallery]
- Android 12 DP3: ‘At A Glance’ widget on Pixel homescreen is subtly bolder
- Android 12 DP3: Pixel Launcher adds second 4×4 grid size with smaller app icons
- Android 12 DP3: Widgets get revamped w/ new menu, recommendations, forced rounded corners
- Android 12 DP3: ‘Verified links’ open directly in apps instead of showing ‘open with’ dialog
- Android 12 DP3: Conversations widget appears for some, uses your wallpaper colors
- Android 12 DP3: Playing audio now crossfades when switching player
- Android 12 DP3: Dark mode finally extends to toast messages w/ design tweak
Android 12 DP2:
- Android 12 DP2: Dark theme on Pixel gets even lighter
- Android 12 DP2: One-handed mode is live and appears to be fully working
- Android 12 DP2: Widgets list redesign and tweaks to lockscreen PIN, pattern entry
- Android 12 DP2: Picture-in-picture rework brings new gestures, stashing
- Android 12 DP2: WiFi sharing is now always in light mode
- Android 12 DP2: New device search bar in the works for Pixel Launcher, possibly others
- Android 12 DP2: ‘Game dashboard’ to add quick access to recording, YouTube streaming, more
- Android 12 DP2: People Space widget takes shape, reminds you to talk to your friends and family
- Android 12 DP2: Google Pay surprisingly already works
- Android 12 DP2: Swiping down on the bottom edge opens notification shade
- Android 12 DP2: Media player UI now uses system accent color
Android 12 DP1:
- Android 12 DP1: Magnification feature now offers a useful floating window
- Android 12 DP1: You can now enable or disable specific app quick settings media controls
- Android 12 DP1: Notifications redesigned w/ bigger icons, dedicated snooze button
- Android 12 DP1: Markup tool now lets you add emoji and text to screenshots
- Android 12 DP1: Nearby Share can now send WiFi passwords to your guests
- Android 12 DP1: Settings app gets revamp w/ new search bar
- Android 12 DP1: Lockscreen and notification shade media player gets minor UI redesign
- Android 12 DP1: Scrolling screenshots are here, but disabled for now
- Android 12 DP1: Pixel 5 readies ‘Double tap’ gesture, doesn’t work yet
- Android 12 DP1: Privacy toggles can block camera and microphone with a tap
- Android 12 DP1: Pixel Launcher gains new 4×5 grid option
- Android 12 DP1: Notifications to gain ‘Automatic’ option for whether or not to alert
- Android 12 DP1: ‘Display cutout’ menu now lets you hide Pixel 5, 4a hole punch
- Android 12 DP1: Dark theme on Pixel is no longer AMOLED black
- Android 12 DP1: ‘Reduce Bright Colors’ button quickly tones down screen brightness
- Android 12 DP1: Magnification feature now offers a useful floating window
- Android 12 DP1: You can now edit any image with the Markup tool meant for screenshots
- Android 12 DP1: Navigation gestures now work instantly in fullscreen apps
- Android 12 DP1: Lockscreen readies redesign w/ larger clock
- Android 12 DP1: Here’s a look at One-handed mode in action [Video]
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.