Beta 2.1 of Android 12 rolled out this morning with a handful of much-needed bug fixes. However, there’s a slight regression to Android 12’s new Internet panel with users unable to quickly disconnect from Wi-Fi.

When you tap “Internet” in Quick Settings on Android 12, a panel that lists your current network, Wi-Fi nearby, and mobile data appears. The latter has a toggle, while an “X” in Beta 2 allowed you to disconnect from your current Wi-Fi.

With Beta 2.1 today, the “X” has been replaced by a gear icon that opens the “Network details” page for that connection. This is a curious regression, especially for users that already dislike the new Internet panel. It replaces the independent Wi-Fi and Mobile data Quick Setting tiles in Android 11.

The new Internet Panel helps users switch between their Internet providers and troubleshoot network connectivity issues more easily. Let us know what you think! Google

It’s unclear if this is a temporary regression or an intended design change. Feature changes of this magnitude usually do not occur during mid-cycle patch releases.

Meanwhile, users have to first tap the Settings gear icon and hit “Disconnect,” or Settings app > Network & internet > Internet > Wi-Fi. The second workflow is quite long, especially with the toggle at the bottom of the live network list.

