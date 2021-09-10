Alphabet Scoop 133: Android 12 check-in, latest on the Pixel 6, and living with the new Nest Cam/Doorbell
This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss updates on Android 12, a new Pixel 6 ad, and thoughts after living with the new Nest Cam and Doorbell.
- Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 5 [Gallery]
- Google rolling out Material You for Calendar, Drive, Docs, and other Workspace apps [Gallery]
- Google may release Android 12.1 as its first mid-cycle launch in years
- Google’s first Pixel 6 ad actually shows the phone in people’s hands [Video]
- Google teases Pixel 6 again in new image showcasing Android 12’s Material You
- Google unveils new Nest Cam line: $179 ‘battery’ flagship w/ ‘floodlight’ variant, $99 wired model
- Google will stop selling its older Nest Cam models, but software support continues
- New ‘Nest Doorbell (battery)’ costs $179 with free package & object alerts, local backup storage
- Nest Hello rebranded to ‘Nest Doorbell (wired)’ and remain on sale as 24/7 recording model
- Nest Cam (Battery) Initial Review: Practical hardware held back by the messy Google Home app
- New Nest Cams, Doorbell require and are fully controlled by the Google Home app
