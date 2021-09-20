Hisense will let you try an Android TV in your home for 100 days

The latest deal from Hisense gives you 100 days to try one of their latest Android TVs in your own home or return it for a full refund.

In a new deal shared on the Hisense website — and headlined by the company’s “Self-anointed Brand Ambassador,” Community‘s Joel McHale — the TV maker is aiming to appeal to those who find themselves returning tech products after purchase. According to survey statistics that Hisense shared, as many as 80% of customers who returned a product in the last year wish they could try a TV in their home before committing to a purchase.

To that end, Hisense is extending the return window of some of their TVs, giving those who purchase (from select retailers) a full 100 days to make a decision, instead of the usual 15-day window offered by stores like Best Buy. All you need to do is register your TV within two weeks of purchase, and if you change your mind, Hisense will refund you on a Visa prepaid card or via PayPal.

This 100-day trial deal is available for all of Hisense’s “ULED” equipped TVs from 2021, ranging from the affordable U6G, which runs around $499, all the way to their top-of-the-line 120-inch “Laser TV” projector retailing for $6,499. Some retailers are also running a discount on Hisense TVs to sweeten the deal.

In our review of the Hisense U8G, one of the eligible models, our Ben Schoon noted that Hisense packed a surprisingly high-performance Android TV experience with an excellent display.

Coming from primarily using Chromecast with Google TV in recent months, the U8G felt like night and day. The TV is very responsive with smooth animations, quick app loading times, and virtually zero hiccups. This is surely due in part to the less resource-intensive nature of the standard Android TV experience, but it’s also a sign of the raw performance being better overall.

If you’ve been on the fence about Android TV, or about whether getting a new TV is a worthy improvement to your living room, this offer may be just what you’re looking for. The campaign is underway now, and runs until October 31, giving plenty of time to pick which TV might make the most sense in your home, whether for 100 days or as a permanent resident.

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
