Google app readying that Material You Weather widget found in Pixel 6 ads [Gallery]

After redesigning the Weather app, Google’s next step is introducing Android 12 homescreen widgets. We enabled the first one last week, and the second Google widget coming is straight from the Pixel 6’s Material You advertising.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Compared to the rounded square, this oblong homescreen item just shows the temperature and weather condition. The current location and high/lows are absent, with a clear focus on providing a very glanceable and readable widget.

It’s quite large as a 3×3 diagonal oblong shape with no current ability to increase or shrink. The look is very in line with the bubbly “X” of the Google Drive and upcoming Keep widgets. Of course, the most delightful aspect is how the background and digits match your current wallpaper. Another nice detail is how the temperature and condition overlap.

This widget is very prominent in Pixel 6 advertising, including the inaugural ad. It’s often shown opposite the Material You clock. That latter widget is not the one we have today — there’s no moving day/date — but the fact that this quirky weather object exists suggests anything is possible.

We enabled the Material You Weather widget with version 12.37 of the Google app — currently in beta. It’s not yet live, though it will presumably make an appearance before Android 12 and the Pixel 6 launch.

More Material You

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: