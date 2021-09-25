Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ leak w/ minor design updates, smaller dimensions

Following a first look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra this week, another leak is offering a first look at the two mainstream options in Samsung’s upcoming lineup, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, a leak that’s most notable for revealing the size of the two devices.

@Onleaks is responsible for these two leaks, working with Zouton and 91Mobiles to bring the CAD-based renders to life. Looking at the design itself of the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+, there’s nothing that especially stands out with these designs. At face value, they look virtually identical to the Galaxy S21 series.

The only minor difference is that the S22 series more distinctly separates its camera module from the frame, something that was a highlight of the Galaxy S21’s design. Still, the camera module remains fairly unique in the market today.

More interesting in this leak is that we get better details about the size of these two phones. Previous leaks have revealed Samsung’s plans to sell smaller phones this year, but the actual dimensions offer a better picture of the differences.







Galaxy S22

For the standard Galaxy S22, it’s claimed that the dimensions will measure 146 x 70.5 x 7.6mm, indeed a smaller size compared to the Galaxy S21. Last year’s phone measured 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm. This doesn’t tell us the difference in screen size, but it’s clear Samsung’s new base model will be markedly smaller. The Galaxy S21 had a 6.2-inch display where the S22 is expected to have a 6.06-inch display.

As for the Galaxy S22+, the dimensions come in at 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm. That is, again, considerably smaller than the Galaxy S21+ which measured 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm. The S21+ had a 6.7-inch display, but it’s unclear how much smaller the S22+ will be.







Galaxy S22+

If timelines hold true to 2020, Samsung will likely be revealing the Galaxy S22, S22+, and its S-Pen touting Galaxy S22 Ultra around January of next year.

