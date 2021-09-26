European Google Stores discounting most items by 20% today, including Pixel 5 & Nest Hub Max

Despite being incorporated on September 4, 1998, Google has long celebrated its birthday on September 27. Shoppers in Europe today can take advantage of a birthday hardware sale in their local Google Stores.

Asia-Pacific deals started on Friday with a Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 promotion. Customers in Australia, Japan, and Taiwan that buy anything this weekend will get a discount on Google’s flagships later this year.

Similar to previous years, Europe is getting a more straightforward 24-hour sale. The primary deal is a “GOOGLEBDAY” promo code that takes 20% off most products. This includes the Pixel 5, Pixelbook Go (UK only), Nest Hub Max, 2nd-gen Nest Hub, Nest Doorbell (wired), Nest Wifi, Stadia Controller, Pixel Buds A-series, and various accessories with no limit to how many items you can buy with the discount.

However, the new Nest Cam (battery), Doorbell (battery), Chromecast with Google TV, and Fitbit Charge 5/4 are not eligible for the discount.

It’s more wide-ranging than last year, with 2020 seeing 22% off select products.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a, Nest Audio, and regular Chromecast are seeing 23% off by entering “BDAYSURPRISE23” at checkout.

This Google Store birthday sale runs until midnight (local time) in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, and Denmark.

