Google offering a Pixel 6 discount with Store purchase this weekend in these 3 countries

- Sep. 24th 2021 7:49 am PT

0

For customers in the Asia-Pacific region, Google is marking its birthday a bit differently this year and using the occasion as an opportunity to promote its upcoming flagship phone. Purchasing something this weekend from one of three Google Stores will net you a discount when buying the Pixel 6 later this year.

This weekend offer is for Google Store customers in Australia, Japan, and Taiwan, i.e. the Asia-Pacific countries where the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be sold later this year.

Google Store Australia

Buying anything this weekend, including using a 15% promo code that works on almost everything (see below), will save you “$70 [AUD] off the upcoming Pixel 6 phones.” The company has yet to reveal how much the Pixel 6 costs, but the Pixel 5 started at $999 (AUD).

You have to place your order by September 27 to be eligible. Customers will then receive a promotional code (via email by November 30) to use when ordering the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. That code expires on the afternoon of December 31, with Google also noting how “only one code will be sent for each unique e-mail address used.”

“BDAYSURPRISE” — enter without the quotation marks when ordering — gets you 15% off on everything except the new Nest Cam or Doorbell (battery). The Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, or 5 are no longer in stock, but the discount does work on the Pixel Buds A-Series, Nest Hub Max, and Chromecast with Google TV.

Meanwhile, Google is offering deeper discounts with the following codes:

  • NESTITUP23 — 23% off Nest Wifi
  • STREAMON23 — 23% off Chromecast (regular, non-Google TV)
  • MINIBUTMIGHTY — 50% off Nest Mini

Google Store Japan

In Japan, the Pixel 6 discount is ¥5,500. You can use the same four codes listed above, while the 15% offer notably works on the new Pixel 5a 5G — you save ￥7,755 on the ￥51,700 phone.

Google Pixel 6 discount

We’ll update this post with details of the Taiwan deals in the coming hours.

