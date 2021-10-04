Google directly running Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 3 ads on its main YouTube channel

In recent years, the Android team has released partner videos with Samsung highlighting how the OS takes advantage of new hardware, like foldables. Google today released a curious trio of ads about its apps running on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

The most recent conversation-style video was published on August 30 and titled “Android x Samsung Galaxy | A foldable future.” It provided a basic UI overview and was released on Twitter, as well as YouTube.

Today’s videos are decidedly more like ads at only 15 seconds. They all start with the Google logo exploding into a grid of app icons (both consumer and Workspace):

Messages, TV, Sheets, Slides, Translate, YouTube, Gmail, One, Play Store, Meet, Duo, Lens, Assistant, Maps, Photos, YouTube Music, Calendar, Drive, Chrome, and Docs.

One service is then highlighted and we see that app on both types (hotdog and hamburger) of foldables. This includes cover display and inner screen interaction. There’s a “The future is unfolding” tagline, while everything is set to “Butter” by BTS.

New Ways to Watch YouTube on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G New Ways to Call Handsfree with Google Duo on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Z Flip3 5G

on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Z Flip3 5G New ways to Create Handsfree with YouTube Shorts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

While first-party services, which have been optimized for the new screen technology, are being highlighted, the joint advertising on Google’s YouTube account is quite odd and direct. That channel has 10.2 million subscribers versus 5.83 million on Samsung and 945,000 for Android.

There’s no link to purchase in the description or even learn more, while there’s a “Legal disclaimer” that “Flex mode [is] supported at angles between 75° and 115°.” Google is presumably also purchasing ads for this joint campaign with Samsung. It’s not clear what partnership led to this Google-Galaxy Fold ad series, and how long it will continue.

