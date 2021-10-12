Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event on October 20 w/ ‘new experiences for self-expression’

A day following Google’s Pixel 6 event, Samsung has just announced it will hold an Unpacked event on October 20 where it will reveal something new, but it’s unclear exactly what.

In a post tonight, Samsung reveals “Galaxy Unpacked Part 2” which will take place on October 20 at 10am ET. What’s coming at? It’s certainly implied that new devices are in store, and the most likely answer, in that case, would be the Galaxy S21 FE or a new set of tablets, perhaps the rumored Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Notably, though, the S21 FE was last reported as being delayed to January with the Tab S8 supposed coming alongside the Galaxy S22.

Samsung teases that the October 2021 event will “open up new experiences for self-expression through technology” at Unpacked, which could certainly point to the colors of the S21 FE or the stylus support of the Tab S8.

Alternatively, the teaser image shows a couple of app icons, which could point to some software news. If so, some details around Samsung’s Android 12 rollout could certainly be possible, especially given the company has already rolled out two public betas of the software. Whatever the case, we’ll be looking forward to seeing exactly what Samsung has in store for what appears to be a very busy week coming up.

