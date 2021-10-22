Bandwidth: Amazon’s New World makes its cloud debut, just not on the company’s own Luna

Amazon’s first successful game, New World, is taking the community by storm lately and, just a few weeks after its debut, New World is coming to cloud gaming. However, it won’t be doing so on Amazon’s product…

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

New World’s cloud debut is on… GeForce Now?

In addition to its new 3080-tier announced this week, Nvidia also brought on Amazon’s New World to its cloud gaming GeForce Now service. This is the first time New World has been available for cloud gaming since its launch, but it’s ironic that Nvidia is getting the first chance given Amazon owns its own cloud gaming platform in Luna. New World is available on Steam for $39.99.

Other new games on GeForce Now this week include:

Amazon Luna adds Amnesia Rebirth and USB powered controller

One new game was added to Luna this week was Amnesia Rebirth, which is available through Luna+.

Further, Amazon announced in a brief video that it has added the ability for the Luna Controller to run off of a USB power source instead of being limiited to its replaceable batteries.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: