[Update: Fixed] Latest Google app beta causes At a Glance to open old Weather UI

While the latest Google app beta introduced some nice updates to the Weather widgets, it also hampered At a Glance in the Pixel Launcher. Namely, it launches the original Google Weather experience instead of the redesign.

Update 11/4: Version 12.43, currently in beta, addresses this issue.

Original 10/29: Weather returned to At a Glance at the start of last week for Android 12 users after a long absence that spanned the entire length of Beta 5. Appearing on your always-on display, lock, and homescreen, a tap opens the Weather app.

As part of the Google app, this Weather redesign launched at the start of September and finally adopted a Material Theme UI. A Material You redesign is needed in short order, but it’s a start. Various elements are rounded and the latest tab indicators are leveraged, while the navigation drawer makes way for an avatar menu.

With Google app 12.42, currently in beta, all that is gone. Tapping the condition/temperature in the top-left corner opens the previous Weather experience that’s been around for years and is quite outdated. We’re encountering this issue on Pixel phones running Android 12. It does not appear to impact Android 11.

Fortunately, the updated Weather widgets launch the new app without issue, and the homescreen shortcut still works. This bug will hopefully not appear in the stable Google app release.

