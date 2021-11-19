Stadia Changelog: Nine to Five (no, the other one) is headed to Stadia as 2-year celebration kicks off

As of today, Google Stadia is two years old and celebrating with sales, deals, and the reveal of some new games. Included in the reveals that Stadia is adding the free-to-play shooter Nine to Five, not to be confused with your favorite source for Stadia information.

New games on Stadia

Just one new game arrived on Google Stadia this week, but it was the rather exciting addition of Jackbox Party Pack 8. The game is available now for $29.99 and supports its typical gameplay that has players interacting with the game from their phones. It makes for a pretty great pairing with Stadia’s livestreaming!

Google has added 93 games to Stadia since the start of this year, with just six weeks left to meet its promise of at least 100 titles added during the calendar year 2021.

Games coming to Stadia

Google officially announced that two new games will be coming to Stadia next month. This firstly includes the free-to-play shooter, Nine to Five, which will debut on Stadia on December 8. The game is still in early access, but looks to be a great addition to the platform.

Nine to Five is a free-to-play 3v3v3 team focused first-person shooter! Set in a future where corporations rule and being their mercenary is just another job, collaboration and smart teamplay is what gets the job done around here – not just pure reflexes.

Coming on November 30, Stadia will also add Hunting Simulator 2 to its library.

Updates

Outriders ‘New Horizon’ update & multiplayer

After months of confusion and neglect, Stadia’s port of Outriders is finally in line with other platforms, and in turn, new updates are arriving at a better pace. This week, after a very slight delay, the “New Horizon” update arrived for Outriders on Stadia. Crossplay should also be working at this point.

Borderlands 3 update

Available as of this week, an update to Borderlands 3 adds a limited-time only co-op event, a toggle for the “True Trials” event, as well as support for new content in the Director’s Cut expansion. An audio issue specific to Stadia was also patched.

The full changelog is available here.

Super Bomberman R Online “Mighty Fest”

A new “Mighty Fest” event for Super Bomberman R Online launched this week which has played start with maximum firepower.

New Event Announcement for Super Bomberman R Online!

Let's go to the "POWER ZONE"!!

The new event is called “Mighty Fest”.

The Firepower and number of bombs are maxed out from the start!

We hope you will enjoy the new event to the MAX!#SBRO #Bomberman pic.twitter.com/HtJYINOlnL — BOMBERMAN Official (@Bomberman_EN) November 18, 2021

Crew 2 free play weekend

On Stadia and other platforms, Ubisoft is running a free play weekend on The Crew 2 to celebrate the S4E1 add-on, “The Contractor.” Stadia Pro is needed.

Doom Eternal hotfix

A new hotfix is available for Doom Eternal to patch some of the issues found in the 6.66 update. Included in the full changelog are two Stadia-specific fixes including a bug where “some Runes could not be selected or equipped in State Share game data.” It also patches a problem with the Demon Wave HUD during Arena Rounds.

The full changelog is available here.

Google highlights “Click to Play”

In a new ad posted to YouTube, Google highlighted Stadia’s “Click to Play” function as well as the platform’s free trials.

Hundred Days is testing Direct Touch

Confirmed on Twitter, the winemaking simulator game Hundred Days is testing support for direct touch on Google Stadia.

Stadia’s second anniversary

As of today, Stadia is two years old. While the service has seen a lot of hardships and failings by Google since it launch, the past year has seen more games arrive, progress on features such as Crowd Choice, Crowd Play, State Share, streaming to YouTube, and more.

To celebrate its “Stadiaversary,” Google is discounting the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle considerably. While supplies last, the bundle that offers up a Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra will be just $22.22. Further, Google is launching a promo that offers a free Premiere Edition bundle with any game purchase over $29.99.

Our Damien Wilde also today published a year-two review of Stadia, which you can read here.

