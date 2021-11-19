Stadia celebrates 2nd birthday with $22.22 Premiere Edition deal [Update: More deals]

Friday marks the anniversary of Stadia’s launch on November 19, 2019, and to celebrate the service’s 2nd birthday and what’s to come in 2022, Google is putting the Premiere Edition bundle on a steep discount.

Over the two years that Stadia has been around, Google has offered a variety of promotions to put the Premiere Edition bundle in gamers’ hands. Between giving them out to moviegoers of The Game Awards, YouTube Premium, AT&T, and Verizon subscribers, and just about anyone who bought Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, or Far Cry 6, there are likely a shocking number of Stadia Premiere Editions in circulation.

If you haven’t come across it before, the Stadia Premiere Edition bundles the $69.99 Stadia Controller and $69.99 Chromecast Ultra into a shockingly low $79.99 package, originally sold for $99.99. For Stadia’s two-year anniversary, Google is taking its terrible twos quite seriously, dropping the bundle down to $22.22 (or €22.22), with the deal running “while supplies last” in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and the US.

The bundle has since been outmoded by the newer $108 “Play and Watch with Google TV Package,” which replaces the Chromecast Ultra with the more fully-featured Chromecast with Google TV. The Play and Watch bundle also allows buyers to choose their preferred color of Stadia Controller, whereas the classic Premiere Edition bundle came in specialized packaging and only offered the Clearly White Stadia Controller.

That said, at just $22.22, the Stadia Premiere Edition makes for a fantastic deal if you haven’t yet tried the official Wi-Fi-connected Stadia Controller. Or, if you’ve already picked up a Stadia Controller for yourself, the bundle would make for a great (and affordable) gift for a friend or loved one who wants to get into gaming for the first time.

Surely this is only the beginning of Google’s plans to celebrate the second anniversary of Stadia’s launch. On the Stadia Community Blog, there’s a note to be watchful for “news and activities around Stadia’s second anniversary,” which should arrive sometime on November 19. You should also keep an eye out for our own tribute to Stadia’s second birthday tomorrow.

Update 11/19: Stadia’s second anniversary is now fully underway and Google has brought some massive deals to the table. For Stadia players everywhere, much of the Stadia store currently has an excellent sale price, including rarely discounted games like Cyberpunk 2077.

Meanwhile, Stadia is also running another special deal in the US only. If you purchase a game that costs $29.99 (even games that are on sale, so long as their current cost is $29.99) or more, Google will throw in a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle. For US customers, that means you can spend (at least) $7.77 more than the $22.22 deal to get both a game and a controller & Chromecast bundle.

As an interesting side note, if you’ve not yet purchased a game on the Stadia store — meaning you have your $10 one-time credit — that discount can successfully apply to your deal, so long as the original (before the credit) discounted price of the game is $29.99 or more. That means a lucky few can get their game and a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle for just $19.99.

