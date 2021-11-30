Deals: HP Chromebook 11 x2 hits $349, TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch $150, more

All of today’s deals are headlined by the HP Chromebook 11 x2 at $250 off. That’s alongside the TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch at $150 and Jaybird Vista 2 sport earbuds for $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP Chromebook 11 x2 with detachable keyboard sees $250 discount

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the all-new HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 for $349. Having just launched last month with a $699 price tag, today’s $250 discount beats our previous mention by $50 while marking a new all-time low. This is only the second notable price cut, too.

HP’s latest 11-inch Chromebook x2 also happens to be one of its most unique releases yet. Delivering a detachable keyboard with a built-in trackpad that magnetically snaps to the device, you’re looking at an 11-inch 2K display that pairs with an included stylus. Around the back, there’s a unique rear kickstand that allows for positioning the Chromebook x2 in various angles. This model arrives with 64GB of storage alongside 8GB of RAM, as well as two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch hits $150

Mobvoi’s official Amazon storefront is now taking up to 34% off a selection of its TicWatch smartwatches and fitness trackers. Headlining is the TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch at $150 in two styles. Normally fetching $190, you’re looking at 21% in savings alongside the best price to date set only once before.

Having just launched in March, Mobvoi’s latest wearable arrives with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, up to 30-day battery life, and Wear OS support for pairing with your Android or iOS device. That’s alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features like being able to monitor VO2 Max, breathing, stress, and heart rate.

Jaybird Vista 2 sport earbuds fall to new low

After a slew of Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts have come and gone, we’re seeing a notable new price cut today go live on the Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones. Dropping in price at Amazon, right now you can score the recent releases for $130. Marking a new all-time low, this is $50 under our previous mention and a total of $70 in savings.

Serving double duty as both workout and study companions, the new Jaybird Vista 2 deliver fitness-ready and distraction-free listening. To deliver on the former, you’ll find IP68 waterproofing which pairs with an impact-resistant build in order to tag along on everything from jogs in the rain to more intense workout sessions at the gym. You’ll also find active noise cancellation that’s backed by 24 hours of playback on a single charge with the Qi-enabled case. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

