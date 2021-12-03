New Pixel ‘Curated Culture’ wallpapers mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

- Dec. 3rd 2021 11:15 am PT

For December, Google’s monthly Pixel Curated Culture wallpaper collection is celebrating “International Day of Persons with Disabilities.”

Join us in celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities!

First Nations artist Dana Kearley created wallpapers inspired by vintage animation. :heart::rainbow:

These backgrounds are illustrated by Dana Kearley (Instagram) and fall right on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (Friday, December 3).

  • Disability Diversity: “All disabilities are different. It is important to give your disability what it needs!”
  • Disability and Nature: “Take yourself to a park, spend some more time with nature, and give yourself some love.”
  • Disability Pride: “No matter what your disability is, or how you define yourself, you are amazing.”
This trio joins 30 other wallpapers for Pride MonthAAPI Heritage MonthEarth DayInternational Women’s DayBlack History MonthInternational Friendship DayInternational Day of the World’s Indigenous PeoplesHispanic Heritage MonthWorld Mental Health Day, and National Native American Heritage Month.

As usual, these backgrounds are not particularly optimized for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and 5’s left hole-punch or the Pixel 6’s centered front-facer.

These December Curated Culture additions are available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 and newer. Other device owners can set the latest Pixel wallpapers from the Curated Culture collection above.

