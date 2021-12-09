Apple Music for Google Nest, Home is now available in Canada & 4 more countries

- Dec. 9th 2021 12:30 pm PT

A year after Apple Music first became available on Google Nest and Home devices, the streaming service is now supported in five more countries. 

Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, and South Korea join the US, UK, France, Germany, and Japan. To enable Apple Music, open the Google Home app (Android or iOS) > the Settings gear > (under Services at the bottom) “Music.” You can also open Google Assistant settings and scroll down to “Music.”

Tap the blue link/chain icon next to “Apple Music” and agree to “Link Account.” You’ll be sent to an Apple website where you can enter Apple ID credentials. Once complete, requests to Google Assistant for songs and albums will automatically play in Apple Music. 

After it is set up, you can easily queue up your favorite playlist, artist, or any of the award-winning Apple Music Radio stations live streaming today’s hits, classics, and country to play over your connected device. 

Stateside, supported streaming services include YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Deezer, and iHeartRadio. Apple’s Android app also supports Casting, while there’s still no TV+ app to watch original content despite the presence of an Android TV client.

