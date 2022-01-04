AT&T dives deeper into cloud gaming, gives away six months of GeForce Now alongside white-labeled Stadia test

As cloud gaming has continued to expand over the past two years, more companies are joining in to keep growing the technology. AT&T and Nvidia today announced a partnership that will give customers six months of GeForce Now for free.

Announced during its CES 2022 event, Nvidia revealed a new partnership with AT&T. The internet giant will provide its customers, specifically those using its mobile networks, a free six-month membership to GeForce Now. The only qualifications are an active account and ownership of a 5G-capable device.

This freebie offers customers the chance to spend some quality time with GeForce Now’s “Priority” tier which uses the equivalent of an RTX 2080 with 1080p streaming, ray-tracing graphics, and gameplay up to 60fps. It’s not the strongest offering Nvidia has, but it’s much better than the standard free membership, and should include Crysis Remastered for free, though that’s not been explicitly confirmed at this point. At the very least, free-to-play titles and any games owned on Steam or the Epic Games Store will be supported.

Notably, this comes a few months after we reported on AT&T working with Google on a white-labeled version of the competing cloud gaming platform Stadia for a test using Batman Arkham Knight. That demo is still available, but no other games have been tested out at this point. With this new partnership with Nvidia and supposedly work being done to improve GeForce Now’s performance on AT&T’s networks, it seems the internet giant sees a bright future for cloud gaming in general.

Nvidia also today announced a deeper partnership with EA, which will unlock Battlefield 4 and Battlefield V on GeForce Now as of today, and the upcoming game “The Day Before” will see a day-one release on GFN.

More on GeForce Now:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: