Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now are coming to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs

- Jan. 2nd 2022 7:36 pm PT

As with last year’s CES, cloud gaming is starting off the new year with a pretty big announcement as Samsung has just announced that Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now will be coming to the company’s smart TV lineup.

Samsung today announced that “select” TVs in its 2022 lineup will support apps for Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now for cloud gaming as a part of Samsung’s new “Gaming Hub.” Utomik will be a third cloud gaming service in that hub.

Unfortunately, it’s currently unknown if the Stadia app will support 4K. It seems unlikely that the GeForce Now one will, seeing as that resolution is currently limited solely to the Shield TV. Neither app will be pre-installed on these TVs.

The Samsung Gaming Hub will empower players to discover and jump into the games they love faster through game streaming services. Players will have access to an extensive library of games through Samsung’s partnerships with industry leaders – NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia and Utomik – and that’s just the beginning.

“Gaming Hub” on Samsung TVs will also support HDMI-connected consoles, with “passthrough” support for controlls which, presumably, may mean that these cloud services could use the same controller as your console as The Verge brings out. PlayStation and Xbox controllers will apparently be supported at launch.

This comes just a couple of months after LG brought Stadia and GeForce Now to some of its latest TVs.

Samsung’s new TVs also offer support for displaying NFTs as well as offering an “Eco Remote” which can charge using the radio waves from your home internet router, which is frankly quite amazing.

