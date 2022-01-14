Samsung January 2022 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

A new year brings with it a new batch of security updates, and Samsung is getting a headstart with its January 2022 security update by starting it on December 30. Here’s what devices have been updated.

Samsung January 2022 security update – what’s new

While we didn’t know what Samsung’s January update delivered when it first started rolling out, Samsung has since offered more details on the update. The company details that this patch fixes two critical security issues, 36 high severity issues, and five moderate issues. Notably, this list includes a fix for the 911 bug that was discovered on Pixel devices last month.

Devices with Samsung January 2022 security update

As is becoming a pattern for Samsung, the January 2022 update arrived before the new month, and the new year, in this case, even began. The first device to get the update, though, was actually a mid-range Galaxy A series device.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

While Samsung’s January 2022 update is rolling out a little bit slower than in past months, the rollout has just expanded to the Galaxy S21 series. The update first appeared in the Netherlands on top of Android 12 and arrived in the United States around January 10. The Galaxy S20 FE saw its January patch a few days latest in Thailand. Around January 13, the Galaxy S20 series saw its update on some US carriers.

Galaxy S21 — G991BXXU4BULF (Released first in the Netherlands) Available in US

Galaxy S21+ — G996BXXU4BULF (Released first in the Netherlands) Available in US

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU4BULF (Released first in the Netherlands) Available in US

Galaxy S20 FE — G990EXXU1BUL5 (Released first in Thailand)

Galaxy S20 — G980U1UES2DUL2 (Released first in US) Available in US on AT&T, Verizon, other carriers

Galaxy S20+ — G986U1UES2DUL2 (Released first in US) Available in US on AT&T, Verizon, other carriers

Galaxy S20 Ultra — G988U1UES2DUL2 (Released first in US) Available in US on AT&T, Verizon, other carriers



Galaxy A series

The very first January 2022 security update for Samsung arrived with the Galaxy A51, an unexpected starting point for the company given the phone’s age and placement in the lineup. Still, it was great to see the popular and affordable hardware getting a timely update.

Around January 13, Samsung began rolling out the January 2022 update to its Galaxy A52s 5G in France alongside the Android 12 update. Meanwhile, in Russia, the Galaxy A01 started seeing its update.

Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU5EUL3 (Released first in Malaysia and Russia)

Galaxy A52s 5G — A528BXXU1BUL7 (Released first in France)

Galaxy A01 — A015FXXS5BUL1 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy Note series

Samsung’s first Galaxy Note with the January 2022 security update was the Galaxy Note 10, and its siblings, the Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G. These devices received the January patch alongside their Android 12 updates. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite followed close behind, getting the January patch with Android 12 in France.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra started picking up the January patch in the United States on some carrier models alongside the rollout of Android 12.

Galaxy Note 20 — N980U1UES2EULI Available in US on AT&T, Verizon, more

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N986U1UES2EULI Available in US on AT&T, Verizon, more

Galaxy Note 10/+ — N97xFXXU7GULD (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — N976BXXU7GULD (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite — N770FXXU8FUL7 (Released first in France)

Galaxy Foldables

As you might expect, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 were among the first Samsung foldables to get the January 2022 update, with the update arriving alongside Android 12 updates for some in the United States. Unlocked models specifically got that newer patch with the Android 12 update. The Galaxy Fold 5G also has the latest patch as of January 12 and the same week, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 saw a wider international rollout.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926U1UES1BULA (Released first in US, also available internationally) Available in US, unlocked

— F926U1UES1BULA (Released first in US, also available internationally) Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711U1UES2BUL9 (Released first in US, also avaialble internationally) Available in US, unlocked

Galaxy Fold 5G — F907BXXU6GULB (Available first in UK)

Galaxy Tab series

The first tablet with Samsung’s January 2022 update was the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which first saw its update rolling out in France around January 11 as the folks over at SamMobile report.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — P615XXS4DUL5

