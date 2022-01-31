At a Glance opens new Google Weather again, but weather widget still broken 

Back in September, Google Weather received a (late) Material Theme redesign, but a peculiar bug made it so that launching from At a Glance loaded the old UI. This has mercifully been fixed today, though other bugs still persist.

While all other Google apps received a Material You redesign throughout 2021, Weather just got a Material Theme revamp. It first appeared in late May before widely rolling out in September. By November, there was a bug where tapping the temperature in the Pixel Launcher’s At a Glance area would open the previous Google Weather interface with a navigation drawer. It was initially fixed, but the problem returned.

This bug has persisted for over two months and was addressed for beta users with a server-side update this afternoon. Most people might have noticed the fix with the Google app 13.4 beta.

Speaking of that update, the 4×2 “Weather” widget is still broken in that tapping the rectangular shape does absolutely nothing. Hitting the oblong 3×3 version continues to open Google Weather.

Lastly, Google has still not fixed how the fully expanded rectangular widget mislabels the two-day forecast. In the screenshots (2-3) above, “Monday” actually refers to Tuesday’s high and low, while “Tuesday” is the forecast for Wednesday. This bug has persisted since late October.

More on At a Glance:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: