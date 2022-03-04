Pela adds a few new designs to Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro collections

Last month we took a look at the eco-friendly and bizarrely comfortable Pela case line for the Pixel 6 Pro, and in the time since, the case maker has expanded its lineup with a few new cases for both of Google’s latest phones.

Pela offers a large variety of designs for devices such as Apple’s various iPhones and Samsung Galaxy flagships, but the company’s initial offering for the Pixel 6 series was limited. At launch, only the Pixel 6 Pro was available, and it only offered a few colors and only one of the brand’s “engraved” designs.

We noticed this week that Pela has added a few new engraved case designs for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including “Black Bee” and “London Fog.” After some digging, we think we can narrow down the release date of these added designs to the past week or two. New cases include:

We’re not completely certain, but the Lavender and “Teddy Brown” colors also appear to be new to the lineup.

In a stroke of good timing, Pela also has a sale ongoing right now for its entire lineup, with 10% off all of its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cases. That brings down the price of most cases from $60 to $54, and also brings the Lavender and “Teddy Brown” designs to $38.

