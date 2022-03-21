Google says Pixel 5a, 5, and 4a 5G are not getting C-band support in the US

- Mar. 21st 2022 1:05 pm PT

0

Besides announcing that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now certified for C-Band on Verizon with the March security patch, Google also revealed that its older devices will not be getting the same stateside support.

After the update, Pixel 6 owners can take advantage of Verizon’s mid-band spectrum. As the name implies, it slots in-between the Sub-6 and mmWave 5G. While not as fast as the latter service, C-band is appreciably better than the former.

In making that announcement on the Pixel phone community, Google also said that the Pixel 5a and earlier will not get C-Band in the US. It’s unclear if things will change in the future.

At this time, we do not have any plans to support C-band operation in the U.S. on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, or Pixel 5a (5G). These models will continue to have access to the Sub 6 and mmW services provided based on your carrier, plan, and location.

This comes as Verizon previously listed the Pixel 5 as being eligible after a “software update to enable mid-band compatibility.” That was the case in late January, but the Pixel 5 is now a non-eligible device, alongside the Pixel 4a 5G UW, that won’t be “eligible for a software update to enable mid-band (C-Band) access.”

  • January
  • Pixel 5 no C-band
    March

The Pixel 5 has the necessary hardware to support C-Band, which is something the FCC approved earlier last year. In fact, things might differ in other countries:

Earlier 5G-capable Pixel models have C-band capable hardware and are enabled for operation in certain countries. Please check with your carrier to see which networks are accessible for your device.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 5a 5G

About the Author