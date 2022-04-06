Amazon Music gets in on price hikes with new $9 monthly fee

In recent months, some subscription services have taken advantage of fee raises, catching some users by surprise. A prime example is, well, Amazon Prime and its recent price change. Additionally, it seems Amazon Music is the latest service to raise the price, upping the monthly fee by one dollar.

If you’re looking for HiFi audio and don’t want to pay the exorbitant prices of Tidal or other high-end competitors, Amazon Music is absolutely the way to go. For less than half of the price of Tidal, you can get up to 24bit 192kHz audio with Amazon Music Unlimited. If you have an external DAC to hook up to your Android device, even better.

According to Amazon, users get access to over 75 million songs in HD. To add, Spatial Audio is available to users as well, catering to those who have the right equipment. To me and many others, that’s a fantastic deal and at least worth looking into.

Unfortunately, it looks like Amazon Music knows how good of a deal that is and taking baby steps to start racking in much more than what we signed up for. Yesterday, April 5, Amazon Music subscribers got an email letting them know that the monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan price would be raised from $7.99 to $8.99, a one-dollar difference. Meanwhile, the Family Plan remains at the same price it was before – $14.99/month.

This new price comes in the wake of other services like Netflix raising their prices and causing a stir among subscribers. In this case, we’re unsure of the cause of the new subscription price or if this means that Amazon’s other services might start to jump in cost as well.

In our opinion, $9/month is still a wonderful deal for Amazon Music Unlimited, considering most other streaming providers offer much less at higher prices. This change is set to take place starting on May 5, 2022.

More on Amazon:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: