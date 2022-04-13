Google’s Weather Frog is finally available on the 2nd-gen Nest Hub

Last May, the original Nest Hub and Hub Max received an adorable new Photo Frame option. Google has now finally made the Weather Frog clock face available on the 2nd-gen Nest Hub.

For whatever reason, Google last year did not roll out this whimsical clock to its newest Assistant Smart Display. It features the time, weather (temperature + condition icon), and air quality (AQI, where available) in the bottom-left corner. You’ll sometimes also get a two-day forecast.

The star of the show is of course the Weather Frog that also appears in the Android app. You see “Froggy,” which is the mascot’s official name, in various landscapes that reflect both the time of day and current weather.

After interacting either by touch or proximity (ultrasound sensing) with the Nest Hub, the frog will briefly animate — sometimes waving at you — before going static. Some examples include Froggy camping and looking through a telescope, laying in a hammock, reading on a mountain top, and splashing in puddles while wearing a yellow raincoat. It’s very delightful and provides a great dose of whimsy throughout the day.

We’re seeing the Weather Frog on a 2nd-gen Nest Hub running Chromecast firmware version 1.56.290464 with Software version 46.32.13.418036576. This particular device is enrolled in the Preview program, with the Google Home companion client recently tweaking the Device information menu, but it’s currently waiting for the next update.

How to set the Google Weather Frog on 2nd-gen Nest Hub: Opening the Google Home app on Android or iOS Navigating to your Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and opening the settings page for it with the gear icon in the top-right corner Tapping Photo Frame > Experimental Toggling the “Google Weather Frog” on

You can also say “Hey Google, change the photo frame” on-device and scroll down.

It’s not clear why it took Google so long to bring it over, but the addition is greatly appreciated. There’s some indication that the company is working on more “character” clock faces in the future. Meanwhile, it’s working on a big redesign of the Smart Display UI.

