Are you planning on buying the Pixel 6a? [Poll]

Leaks have been few and far between over the past few weeks, but we already have a fair idea of what the Pixel 6a might bring to the table if it does get an I/O 2022 unveil. That begs the question, are you planning on buying the Pixel 6a when it’s available?

While it’s going to be released as the “Pixel 6a,” this is actually only the third affordable Made by Google handset to date given the A-series launched with the Pixel 3a back in mid-2019. These previous models offered an entry-level Pixel smartphone while retaining the excellent camera systems we associated with the flagship models.

This is set to change in 2022, as the Pixel 6a is set to come with a camera downgrade over Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It seems that instead of providing the same camera experience, Google is going to offer the flagship-level Tensor processor and stick with the practically ancient Sony IMX363 camera setup at the rear with the IMX386 12-megapixel ultra-wide being at the heart of the camera bar design.

As for the other specifications, the Pixel 6a is set to come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, 6GB RAM, dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel selfie camera; this time, there is no room for the 3.5mm headphone jack. The addition of the Tensor processor could make this a killer package.

If priced correctly, the Pixel 6a could be one of the best affordable smartphones to buy when it eventually goes on sale sometime later this year. That begs the question as to whether you are looking to pick up the Pixel 6a, even though it has yet to be unveiled officially.

Will you buy the Pixel 6a, or do you think the slightly older regular Pixel 6 is a better option given the improved hardware on that device? Vote in the poll below, and tell us in the comments section why you’ve made your decision.

More on Google Pixel 6a:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: