Pixel Buds Pro get Qi certification, revealing wireless charging speed

Ahead of their July release, the Google Pixel Buds Pro have now been certified for Qi charging, and the listing reveals the case’s wireless charging rate.

First revealed at Google I/O last week, the Pixel Buds Pro have been thoroughly outlined both on stage and in the Google Store, but some specs have remained unlisted. For instance, we don’t yet know the battery capacity of the Pixel Buds Pro case, only that the buds and case combine to offer up to 31 hours of listening time.

One minor spec of Google’s upcoming high-end earbuds has now been revealed, thanks to the earbuds being certified by the Wireless Power Consortium. Specifically, we now know that the Pixel Buds Pro case will accept up to a 2.5W Qi charge, exactly matching the charge rate of 2020’s second-generation Pixel Buds.

By comparison, Apple’s AirPods Pro can only wirelessly charge at up to 1.7W. Meanwhile, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds can accept up to a 5W charge. This puts the Pixel Buds Pro squarely in the middle of the road for potential wireless charge time. But considering your case can be passively charged throughout the day using reverse wireless charging, like Pixel’s Battery Share, the exact wireless charging speed shouldn’t matter much.

Another detail we pick up from the new Pixel Buds Pro listing is that the earbuds (or at least their charging case) should carry the model number GPX4H. The listing also includes an image with three angles of the Pixel Buds Pro case.

The Wireless Power Consortium is just one of many steps the Pixel Buds Pro will need to take ahead of its July 28 release, with the organization responsible for certifying devices as Qi wireless charging compatible. The earbuds will also need to get approval from national regulators like the FCC in the United States and other organizations like the Bluetooth Special Interest Group.

More on Made by Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: