What do you think was the best product announced at I/O 2022? [Poll]

A week ago at Google I/O 2022, we saw some interesting new launch announcements including a brand new wave of products — some of which we won’t see fully until later this fall.

This was easily the biggest Google I/O ever in terms of new hardware unveilings. Ahead of the event, we expected to hear about a few new Made by Google devices, but we were treated to a huge array of new products that encompass the entire breadth of wearables, tablets, and smartphones.

We were teased at I/O 2022 with a whole Google product ecosystem that starts with the launch of the Pixel 6a and surprise Pixel Buds Pro and expands into Wear OS with the Pixel Watch, as well as a return to larger portable screens with a new Pixel Tablet coming at some point in 2023.

That’s not forgetting the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which were teased ahead of a fall Made by Google launch event. It’s here where we’ll also learn more about the upcoming Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet, too. We’ve made a quick explainer video that fully dives into all of the new announcements that you should definitely check out below:

If Google wanted to whet the appetite for first-party hardware at a predominantly developer-focused event, then we’d consider it a roaring success. The first product detailed at I/O 2022 to launch publicly will be the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro; the latest smartphone and upgraded ANC-capable earbuds will be available to pre-order from July 21 and a physical release date on July 28.

Teasing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro was another massive shock moment at I/O 2022. The device duo is set to come with a “next-gen” Tensor processor that we hope will make some sizeable performance gains over the first-generation chip found in the Pixel 6 series. However, the design will tread a familiar path first taken with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in late-2021. While that is somewhat disappointing, it makes a lot of sense to tweak the standout design of the previous generation and improve in a few key areas.

Finally, we’re getting a Pixel Watch, but we’re not going to learn more from official channels until later this year at the Pixel 7 launch event. The hype surrounding this first-party wearable was at an all-time high ahead of I/O 2022, but that might have been dampened in recent days as it could set to be using a severely outdated Exynos 9110 processor. That seriously dulls the sheen of what initially looked like an incredibly impressive product – we’ll just have to save full judgement until the Pixel Watch hits store shelves later this year.

Lastly, and certainly not least, Google teased an upcoming Pixel Tablet. We know very little about the device, but it’s highly likely we’re getting a new Google-branded Android tablet for the first time since 2015. A lack of solid high-end tablets (in North American markets at least) from anyone other than Samsung puts extra pressure on the Pixel Tablet. Considering we know next to nothing about it, it was a shock product launch at I/O 2022 that we’re especially excited to learn more about.

It’s not just products that Google launched at I/O 2022, either – a number of new search functions and features are coming alongside some upgrades for existing services.

