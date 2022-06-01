Nest down and offline for some, no outage reported on status site

Since last night, some Nest users have had their cameras and other smart home devices go down and have remained offline since. However, this outage appears to be somewhat limited in nature to the (US) West Coast.

Since the early hours (PT) of today, certain Nest owners haven’t been able to log-in to the mobile apps or website. If they are able to sign-in, cameras, thermostats, and Protect detectors appear offline. There are threads on the Google Nest Community, Reddit, and Twitter.

Those affected are primarily located in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area. Our East Coast Nest devices are not impacted, nor is the Nest Cam on a Hub Max located in Los Angeles.

Some users that contacted customer support were told that the issue might be with ISP provider Astound Broadband (Wave).

Notably, as of this afternoon, no such outage is being reported on status.nest.com despite the clear down/offline status for some since last night.

Updating…

